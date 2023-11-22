Farm Weekly
Wednesday, November 22, 2023
Home/News

Childcare report 'Choiceless' highlights WA problems, in Mingenew

Perri Polson
By Perri Polson
November 22 2023 - 11:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
A young child playing in a sandpit. Picture by Markus Spiske.
A young child playing in a sandpit. Picture by Markus Spiske.

A report describing the bleak landscape of Australia's childcare crisis has been released and endorsed by the Regional Australia Institute, outlining stories of struggle and frustration from every State.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Perri Polson

Perri Polson

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest WA news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.