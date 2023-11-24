MOTHER bins built at Cunderdin-based grain handling equipment supplier and manufacturer GrainKing are sought after by farmers as far away as South Australia and Victoria, resulting in several, long-haul Nullarbor crossing deliveries this year.
As the only manufacturer of a 300 tonne model, GrainKing national key account manager Wayne Reilly said demand for the sheer size of their mother bins was increasing.
"The GrainKing 300t maximus is the largest mother/field bin in the world," Mr Reilly said.
"This year we have built 35 of the maximus and sold two via dealers outside of WA.
"Western Australia is by far our biggest market, but we are making a real push into the Eastern States with our products being among the best available."
GrainKing's Nyrex range of maximus bins are also built in 140t, 176t and 220t configurations.
The first 300t Maximus to be transported across Australia was to Ashville in South Australia two weeks before the next one left for Tutye in Victoria.
Mr Reilly said a 220t mother bin was also delivered to Victoria earlier this year.
GrainKing engaged Tim Montague from Montague Transport to co-ordinate the deliveries which presented multiple logistical challenges, but were reported to have occurred without incident.
He said the tows moved at approximately 70 to 80 kilometres per hour and required front and rear pilots to control traffic.
"They (mother bins) tow really well," Mr Montague said.
"I had no tyre or bearing issues on the trips".
The Tutye journey took six days and covered just under 6000km, with the convoy travelling from Cunderdin via Caiguna Roadhouse in WA and Ceduna and Sedan in SA.
