New pastures are on the horizon for Esperance-bred Koltyn Tholstrup, after the first round of the 2023 National Australian Football League (AFL) draft on Monday night.
Selected by the Melbourne Demons at pick 13, the 18-year-old attacking half-forward was one of WA's top prospects, with a name and style that has been quick to catch the attention of fans.
Growing up on the family cattle farm at Myrup, east of Esperance, Mr Tholstrup found a love for footy and farming.
He first ran out as one of the younger players for the Newtown-Condingup Football Club under 12s team and was quick to form a tough, no-nonsense approach to the game, which seen him play 10 league games for Subiaco this season.
Despite being invited to attend the draft in Victoria, Mr Tholstrup decided to watch the coverage in Perth at Subiaco coach Beau Wardman's house with his parents Stu and Terri, older brother Jevan, grandparents and close mates from Esperance and the WA College of Agriculture - Cunderdin.
He was shocked and overwhelmed with emotion to hear his name read out, as the room erupted with excitement.
"I think I shed a few tears, but it honestly meant so much to share that moment with everyone in the room," Mr Tholstrup said.
"I was over the moon and so stoked.
"Everyone was pumped up, jumping around and rubbing my head."
Admittedly, Mr Tholstrup did not expect to be picked up by the 'Dees', the 2021 AFL premiers which finished fourth this season.
"They did come down to Esperance and visit the farm a couple of weeks ago, but at the start of the night I couldn't have told you who was going to pick me," he said.
"I think not knowing made the surprise even better."
Mr Tholstrup said he was looking forward to making the move and joining the club, which had an exciting list of players to learn from.
"They are very experienced and are doing some great things," he said.
"I am really excited to get over there, learn from the best and give it a good crack."
While playing footy at the highest level is priority, the 2022 agriculture college graduate still has his eye on a career in agriculture.
This comes as no surprise given he was born into farming, owing everything learned to his dad, grandfather John and also former Landmark Esperance livestock stock agent, the late Peter 'Windy' Gale.
"I am keen on returning to the farm one day," he said.
"I did three days of harvest this season - I absolutely missed it.
"I think it will always be a passion, so I feel grateful I can do both."
