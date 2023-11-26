Easy pickings for making a wish list of rural and regional property

Despite interest rates heading north and livestock prices going south, investor confidence in the agriculture sector - and rural land values - remain incredibly strong.
This has led to another big year for farm and other rural and regional sales across Australia.
Here is part one of a selection of WA rural and regional properties primary producers and other investors would love to have in their Christmas stockings this year that are on the market right now.
Price: $1.2m
Location: West Pingelly
Area: 64.8ha
Agent: AWN
Contact: Rob McMillan 0427 441 934
Wirewood, at 5157 York-Williams Road, West Pingelly, is an ideal small Wheatbelt farm looking for a new owner.
The current owners say they have aged on the property like a fine red wine.
It is about 110 kilometres from Perth and can carry a stocking rate of about nine dry sheep equivalent per hectare.
Average annual rainfall is 469 millimetres.
A three-bedroom, two-bathroom home has a separate office and large wrap-around, 3.7 metre-wide verandah giving more than 500 square metres of rainwater catchment.
Infrastructure includes a three-car carport, six kilovolt ampere solar panels and five-bay machinery shed with power connected.
There is a bore with good drinkable water reticulated to gardens and water points for livestock.
Just over 47 hectares is cropable and 19.7ha is used for native forest plantation.
About 60ha is available for livestock grazing.
Price: $2.9m
Location: Emu Point, Albany
Area: 834m2
Agent: Elders Real Estate
Contact: Chris Wallace 0437 152 471
Looking for a sea change?
This rare house and land in one of Albany's most coveted suburbs of Emu Point has 834 square metres of flat, dual street frontage.
It is one of only three blocks on the point with beachfront to the north and the south.
The house is protected by trees either side, but that does not impede the breathtaking ocean views from most rooms.
It is a wonderful place to live or holiday, with many activities to do.
Head down to the bowling or tennis club, launch a boat at the boat ramp, go to the popular Emu Point Café, stroll to the beach, take the kids or grandchildren to the park, ride to Middleton Beach along a dedicated walkway and cycle track, have a round of golf or relax and enjoy the atmosphere, quality and comfort of this home at the corner of 11 Mermaid Avenue and 10 Cunningham Street.
The main part of the house is a two-storey, three-bedroom, two-bathroom abode, separated from a two-bedroom and one bathroom wing by an indoor/outdoor atrium-patio space.
The construction is of the highest quality and offers architecture, character, charm and a touch of class.
There is something about this place that makes it feel like a holiday home 24/7.
The total floor plan offers more than 560 square metres of living space, excluding garage and carport, and there are magical ocean views no matter the weather.
It's all about location and lifestyle.
Price: Offers - price guide $7.8m
Location: Beermullah Flats
Area: 317.61ha
Agent: Nutrien Harcourts WA
Contact: Adam Shields 0429 104 760
Heading further north is another outstanding farm for sale at Lot 11 Bootine Rd, Beermullah.
This is ideally suited for cropping and grazing cattle on rare Beermullah Flats earth.
This property comprises 317.61ha of highly productive fertile soils perfectly suited to backgrounding, a horse stud, grazing and mixed cropping.
Located in a prime position just 25 minutes' drive from the Tonkin Highway and Muchea Livestock Centre, it has three lots across two titles.
Lot 11 is 67.99ha, lot 21 is 104.75ha and lot 22 is 144.87ha.
The farm is divided into nine paddocks, all with water, and has excellent modern fencing throughout - the bulk of which is electrified.
A laneway system allows for easier management, rotation and mustering of livestock and large, fully equipped steel cattle yards can handle more than 200 head.
Infrastructure includes a 21 metres x15.5m, lock-up machinery shed, a 12m x15m hay shed and a loading ramp for machinery and equipment.
Water is provided via four solar-powered bores, eight rainwater storage tanks and 17 troughs spread across the holding.
A series of drains have been developed to distribute water throughout the property during floods.
The farm is on the corner of Bootine Road, Brand Highway and Beermullah Road, in the suburb of Beermullah, about 80 kilometres north of Perth.
Price: Offers over $3m
Location: Newlands, Donnybrook
Area: 52ha
Agent: Elders Real Estate
Contact: Susan Kouw 0438 300 980
Donnybrook is becoming increasingly popular for small farm operators, many of whom value its relatively close proximity to Perth and major South West centres that make it an ideal weekender proposition.
But this area also features fertile soils on picturesque undulating country that is used mostly for horticulture, viticulture, cattle and some sheep.
This 52-hectare estate, zoned general agriculture and called Le Mae, fits the bill for both agricultural production and as a gorgeous sprawling weekender.
It has a one-off, custom-built home that has stunning views across farmland.
There is an integrated cool room in a huge kitchen that has quality appliances.
The home has seven double-size bedrooms and four bathrooms.
There is heated flooring, spacious family, entertaining and dining areas, an enclosed sunroom and library.
A touch of luxury is provided by a heated, 12m x 8m spa pool.
There is also a Colorbond workshop with electric roller doors.
Price: EOI closing on Friday, December 22
Location: Kalgan, Albany
Area: 81.06ha
Agent: Raine & Horne Great Southern/Westcoast Rural Real Estate
Contact: John Hetherington 0429 311 140
Down to the South Coast, this property is for those who seek seclusion from the hustle and bustle in the ever-popular Kalgan area, just 23 kilometres from Albany.
It features lush pastures and native jarrah bushland.
Infrastructure includes a large shed with living quarters and a huge dome with shipping containers included.
Rainwater and power is connected to the sheds.
There is a set of cattle yards and an exceptional water supply, making this property ideally suited to cattle, sheep and even horse agistment.
Price: $1.35m
Location: Carnarvon
Area: 15.34ha
Agent: Nutrien Harcourts WA
Contact: Yves Beagley 0438 326 608
In the Mid West, Monique Plantation has been thoughtfully developed by the De Gouveia family since 1996.
It presents an outstanding opportunity to acquire a fully operational plantation with a mix of established perennial and seasonal crops.
The property is offered on a 'walk-in, walk-out' basis and includes all the necessary plant and improvements to continue the business as a going concern.
Bisected by North River Road at the western end of the Carnarvon horticulture district, it consists of two titles and features 115 metres of Gascoyne River frontage, 15.34 hectares of rich alluvial soil and secure water allocations.
The property lends itself to almost all crop types, with the substantial 3ha netting structure on the northern portion giving excellent protection from pests and extreme weather events.
About 13.5ha of Monique Plantation is developed for horticultural crops, with the current program being:
Secure and substantial water allocations are sourced from the Department of Water and the Gascoyne Water Co-Operative (GWC).
Three operational bores draw water from the Gascoyne River aquifer (70,500 kilolitres), while scheme water is provided via GWC pipelines (36,000kL).
Water is stored in two concrete tanks - with about 180 cubic metre capacity - and reticulated throughout the property with underground mainlines, providing about 7800kL per effective hectare.
The lovingly maintained, north-facing homestead features three large bedrooms, two bathrooms, a renovated kitchen, formal and informal loungerooms and an enclosed single car garage.
The fully enclosed general purpose shed, which is about 145 square metres, is centrally located alongside two comfortable seasonal workers' accommodation units which house up to five people.
A full complement of well-maintained plant and machinery are included in the sale, including tractors, tillage equipment, a light truck and towed implements.
Monique Plantation is being offered for sale to allow the owners to pursue interests outside of their farming business.
The property is conveniently located close to freight services and town amenities.
Carnarvon is the primary service centre for the Gascoyne region and supports a diverse economy focused on horticulture, fishing, tourism and pastoral leases.
These industries have enabled Carnarvon to develop into a vibrant and progressive town with a population of about 5000 people.
Price: $3.1m
Location: Denbarker
Area: 464.74ha
Agent: Raine & Horne Great Southern/Westcoast Rural Real Estate
Contact: John Hetherington 0429 311 140
In an absolute prime location in a high rainfall area, with good undulation and strong soils, is this 464.74 hectare property with a big blue gum plantation, of which 30ha is owned and 213.3ha is leased.
The remainder of the property consists of pasture, natural bush and regrowth.
There is a set of good cattle yards and plenty of good-quality water for livestock.
The property has an older shearing shed and a tenanted war service home, which is in need of some love.
Price: $3.25m
Location: Holleton
Area: 2017ha
Agent: Westcoast Rural/Raine & Horne Rural
Contact: Gerald Wetherall 0409 689 626
This property features softly undulating, easy working soils in a well renowned cropping area in the eastern Wheatbelt with an annual average rainfall of 345 millimetres.
It is well fenced and split into 14 paddocks.
There are seven dams, and the property has adequate infrastructure, including a four-stand shearing shed, sheep yards, machinery shed and cottage.
It covers four freehold titles.
