Easy pickings for making a wish list of rural and regional property

Head down to the bowling or tennis club, launch a boat at the boat ramp, go to the popular Emu Point Café, stroll to the beach, take the kids or grandchildren to the park, ride to Middleton Beach along a dedicated walkway and cycle track, have a round of golf or relax and enjoy the atmosphere, quality and comfort of this home at the corner of 11 Mermaid Avenue and 10 Cunningham Street.