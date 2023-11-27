Farm Weekly
Wednesday, November 29, 2023
CBH harvest deliveries now more than 9.1 million tonnes

Darren O'Dea
By Darren O'Dea
Updated November 28 2023 - 10:53am, first published 10:40am
Tonnages are accurate as of Monday, November 27. Estimated total tonnages for each zone (indicated at the top of the silos) are from the Grain Industry Association of Western Australias November crop report.
Despite harvest bans and rain delaying some harvest programs across the grainbelt, Western Australian growers had an impressive run last week, delivering more than 2.2 million tonnes into the CBH Group network.

