Despite harvest bans and rain delaying some harvest programs across the grainbelt, Western Australian growers had an impressive run last week, delivering more than 2.2 million tonnes into the CBH Group network.
This significant volume was driven by good harvest conditions in the Albany (676,000 tonnes), Esperance (551,000t) and Kwinana South (582,000t), taking the overall figure delivered so far to 9,188,000t.
CBH Group chief operations operations Mick Daw said it was likely that sites in the Kwinana North zone (which received 378,000t last week), would close as growers finished their programs.
"Harvest is all but finished in the Geraldton zone, and some parts of the Kwinana North zone are close to wrapping up," Mr Daw said.
"According to our estimates, we are still expecting approximately another 4mt to come in across the network.
"As segregations and sites begin to close, please remember to check the CDF app for service offerings or contact your area manager for more information."
Albany zone
The Albany zone had a slow start last week, however warmer weather in the later part of the week helped deliver good tonnages.
The zone has received 1,911,000t so far, with the majority of the grain delivered being barley, with canola slowing down and more wheat starting to be carted.
Pingrup set a new daily record of 9681.44t last Thursday.
Esperance zone
Favourable weather conditions saw the Esperance zone record its biggest week of deliveries, taking the overall total to 2,014,000t.
Wheat made up the majority of last week's deliveries, with barley the second highest.
Canola has started to taper off, with most tonnages going direct to the port, while lupins and field peas are low in numbers.
All sites remain open, however some segregations have been consolidated and closed at sites.
Geraldton zone
The Geraldton zone has received 1,314,000t, surpassing the 1,200,000t estimated by CBH for the year.
The Yuna, Northampton and Mullewa sites are closed, while Arrino, Perenjori and Morawa sites will close this week.
Opening hours have been reduced at Mingenew and Carnamah.
The Geraldton Grain Terminal, Moonyoonooka and Narngulu are all still open, but will close on Sundays and will have reduced hours.
Kwinana North zone
The Kwinana North zone's overall receivals currently sit at 1,860,000t, which is 75 per cent of the total estimate.
Two days of harvest bans slowed progress for the week.
Wheat is the main commodity being delivered, with only small amounts of canola and barley still being carted.
Some sites have started shutting and it is expected more will shut over the next seven days.
Kwinana South zone
Despite harvest bans across most of the Kwinana South zone, it was the biggest week of receivals by far the season, with overall deliveries sitting at 2,089,000t.
Canola receivals have significantly decreased, while barley and wheat receivals continue to increase.
Protein in wheat continues to average higher than expected.
