Farm Weekly
Wednesday, November 29, 2023
Home/News

WALGA president says rural shires responsibilities have increased

Bree Swift
By Bree Swift
November 28 2023 - 9:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Demand increases for regional shires
Demand increases for regional shires

Ensuring the provision of general and mental health clinicians in country areas has become a difficult and increasingly expensive exercise for WA's regional and rural local governments.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Bree Swift

Bree Swift

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest WA news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.