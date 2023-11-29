Farm Weekly
Thursday, November 30, 2023
How do you know a private bid is above the market?

By Nathan Cattle
November 29 2023 - 6:00pm
How do you know what your grain is worth if you dont ask all the buyers? A private bid does not equal more value than the market. Its a data point. Grain is often trading well above best published bids.
The practice of providing 'private' bids is common in the Australian grain industry.

