Narrogin hay bail symphony orchestra is a sell-out.

MW
By Mel Williams
November 29 2023 - 11:00am
Tickets to the Perth Symphony Orchestras concert under the stars sold out within 45 minutes to the performers families and friends, members of the Arts Narrogin group and locals around Narrogin, before they could even be offered to the general public further afield. It was built on the property of Sally and Harry Rogers.

In what could be a world first, Narrogin last week constructed a temporary arena made of 500 big square bales that hosted members of the Perth Symphony Orchestra (PSO) and local musicians for a one-off concert under the stars last Saturday night.

