Farm Weekly
Home/News

Mangoes lure McMullins to the Ord River

MW
By Mel Williams
Updated December 5 2023 - 12:39pm, first published December 2 2023 - 11:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Luke McMullin and his wife Bec have 200 mature Kensington Pride trees on their home block of five hectares and are responsible for another 3000 trees that they share farm throughout the Kununurra region.
Luke McMullin and his wife Bec have 200 mature Kensington Pride trees on their home block of five hectares and are responsible for another 3000 trees that they share farm throughout the Kununurra region.

Kununurra's outdoor culture and tight-knit community have lured Luke and Bec McMullin into a literal tree change to the top end.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
MW

Mel Williams

CCJ sub/writer

Local News

Get the latest WA news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.