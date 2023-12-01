Farm Weekly
December 2, 2023
Bardoo Charolais, Elgin sees pleasing clearance

By Rob Francis
December 1 2023 - 2:00pm
Bardoo Charolais stud principal Barry Bell (left), Elgin and buyer Maurice Collins, Nyabing, with the $8000 equal top-priced bull at the annual Bardoo Charolais on-property bull sale last week.
While bull sales will be watched with interest by fellow breeders, the Bardoo Charolais sale at Elgin last week held values and clearance remarkably well when 22 of the 27 bulls offered sold to top at $8000 twice and average $5909.

