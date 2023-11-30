Farm Weekly
Friday, December 1, 2023
Rundle concerned school bus service routes may be cut

By Bree Swift
November 30 2023 - 11:00am
The Nationals WA MP for Roe and spokesperson for education Peter Rundle is concerned some regional School Bus Service routes could be sacrificed in order to fund new, additional routes in the Albany area.
WHILE the State government has agreed to implement several recommendations from the recent review into the State's School Bus Services (SBS), a regional MP who helped prompt the inquiry, is concerned about whether some regional bus routes will be sacrificed to fund new, additional routes.

