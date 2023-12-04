Farm Weekly
Monday, December 4, 2023
Home/Machinery

NSW government buys CommanderAg-Quip sheep handling equipment

Perri Polson
By Perri Polson
December 4 2023 - 3:00pm
Sales manager Martin Buggins (left) and director David Jackson with the truck which hauled 12 Commander Ag-Quip V-Express Sheep Handlers across the country.
From humble beginnings in Dalwallinu, the Jackson family has taken Commander Ag-Quip to great success - and now the Western Australian-based and family-owned company has received support from the New South Wales Government.

