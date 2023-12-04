Farm Weekly
Monday, December 4, 2023
Carnamah's giant Chamberlain replica set to lift spirits

Bree Swift
Bree Swift
Updated December 4 2023 - 11:53am, first published 11:00am
Carnamahs former machinery dealership owner, Hal Walton, holding a picture of the Chamberlain 40K tractor the first Chamberlain tractor to be manufactured in WA.
Construction of the world's biggest steel tractor sculpture began earlier this month in Geraldton, with a whopping 40 tonnes of steel required to build the Chamberlain 40K replica, destined for Carnamah in the Mid West.

