Farm Weekly
Monday, December 4, 2023
Harvey Beef ceo Wayne Shaw resigns

Brooke Littlewood
By Brooke Littlewood
December 3 2023 - 12:00pm
Harvey Beef chief operating officer Wayne Shaw has resigned, after being at the helm of the WA meat processing giant for almost a decade.
