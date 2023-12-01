Farm Weekly
Saturday, December 2, 2023
Minsons win Boyanup 'Silver Calf' comp

By Kane Chatfield
Updated December 1 2023 - 11:46am, first published 11:00am
With the WA Charolais Societys Silver Calf Charolais competitions champion pen of Charolais cross steers at the Boyanup weaner sale last Wednesday were Elders Collie/Brunswick agent Craig Martin (left), vendors Clayton and Carla Minson, C & C Minson, Roelands and judge Rodney Galati, Brunswick. The winning pen of 11 Charolais-Angus-Friesian cross calves weighed 423kg and later sold to Kalgrains for 230c/kg and $970.
Charolais calves featured at the Boyanup weaner sale last week for the Western Region Charolais Society's 'Silver Calf' competition.

