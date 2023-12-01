Communication skills at all levels in business and in life were learnt from the age of six when his Greek family migrated to Perth, through schooling at Perth Modern School and Edith Cowan University (Bachelor of Business), hockey, cricket and football teams, in the building industry at M Hulme & Sons Roofing, Metro Brick, which included time as its international marketing manager covering the Middle East, Southeast Asia and New Zealand, and later Waratah Fencing.