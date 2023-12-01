George Panayotou has been announced as Elders new area manager WA south.
Mr Panayotou, formerly Elders Geraldton branch manager, started in the new role on Monday and will be based in Busselton.
He replaces Matt Ericsson, who was recently appointed as Elders State general manager WA and will work alongside Elders area manager north Jason Clarke and area manager central Matt Beckett.
Mr Ericsson said Elders had undertaken an extensive recruitment process, internally and externally, and he was pleased to announce Mr Panayotou as the successor to his previous position overseeing 11 branches in the region.
"George joined Elders as the branch manager in Derby in 2016 and during that time, with his hands-on approach, forged strong relationships with an extensive client base and significantly grew retail sales," Mr Ericsson said.
"For the last five years he has led our cornerstone Geraldton business to achieve substantial EBIT growth, while assisting with the successful acquisition and integration of the Elders, Woodcock Northampton branch in 2022."
During this time, Geraldton was named Elders WA branch of the year in 2021 and 2022 and was also a One Elders Awards branch of the year finalist on both occasions and Mr Panayotou was a 2021 finalist in the One Elders Awards, 'Beyond the Call of Duty' category for his efforts post ex-Tropical Cyclone Seroja.
"Throughout his time in Geraldton, George lived and breathed the One Elders Values running a safe and successful business with a strong focus on sales, people and clients," Mr Ericsson said.
Customer and staff relationships has been considered one of Mr Panayotou's greatest strengths and he said enabling and empowering his staff, particularly the new generation, to develop as individuals and as contributors throughout the Elders network was a great satisfaction.
Communication skills at all levels in business and in life were learnt from the age of six when his Greek family migrated to Perth, through schooling at Perth Modern School and Edith Cowan University (Bachelor of Business), hockey, cricket and football teams, in the building industry at M Hulme & Sons Roofing, Metro Brick, which included time as its international marketing manager covering the Middle East, Southeast Asia and New Zealand, and later Waratah Fencing.
Working at the latter for eight years in a territory that extended from Hyden to Halls Creek introduced him to regional WA and the belief that agriculture was his calling.
"The welcoming nature, generosity of spirit and resilience of people in the agricultural industry is something I admire and feel blessed to be part of," Mr Panayotou said.
"I recall stopping in at a supplier in one country town during a drought and he said thanks for coming but why are you here?
"I replied relationships are built when times are tough and I am here for the long term.
"And that's what I think Elders has symbolised since it started in 1839.
"Being mindful of clients' individual situations, that we can work together to get through tough times of drought, fire or flood together, but equally that teamwork can make the most of the good times too."
Mr Panayotou said with the diversity of agricultural industries within the southern region from Wheatbelt to viticulture, horticulture, livestock including dairy, he was looking forward to working with the branches in matching Elders' suite of products and industry expertise to best advantage for those customers.
"I look forward to continuing to contribute to the power of the pink shirt and helping grow our next generation and that of our clients," he said.
More information: Mr Panayotou can be contacted on 0438 610 422.
