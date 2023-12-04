The 2023/24 female selling season will officially kick off this Thursday, December 7 with the Nutrien Livestock Summer Breeder Sale at Boyanup.
Commencing at 10am, it will feature PTIC heifers and cows as well cow and calf units.
The majority of females on offer will be first-cross Angus-Friesian breeders, however there will also be a good run of pure beef females.
Nutrien Livestock South West manager Mark McKay said it would be a great opportunity to purchase quality breeders.
"In the past we have a run a mated first-cross heifer sale at this time, but this year we decided with the lower number of first-cross heifers around and a change in markets not to solely focus on first-cross heifers and run a sale open to all breeds and all breeder types not just heifers," Mr McKay said.
"While we have opened this sale to all breeds and have some PTIC beef heifers in this fixture, we will still be having our premier mated beef heifer sale at Boyanup on January 4."
Mr McKay said a special feature would be the Black Dog Ride charity heifer Clementine 15, which will be offered at the start of the sale - with all funds donated to the Black Dog Ride.
"We are waiving all fees and charges related to selling Clementine," Mr McKay said.
The blue roan, Shorthorn-Friesian heifer has been donated by the Daubney family, Bannister Downs Dairy, Northcliffe and has been specially prepared for sale by Peter and Judy Milton, Dardanup, since they picked it up in 2022.
Since then the Miltons have taken Clementine 15 across southern WA to schools, mine sites, men's sheds, parks, shows, sporting groups and service clubs to raise awareness of mental health and the Black Dog Ride charity.
Clementine 15 was joined to Limousin sire, Maryvale Strong AMSPS 181 at the Nettleton family's Unison stud, Boyanup and was tested PTIC on November 14 by Geovet Capel.
Mr Milton said Clementine 15 had a lovely nature and would continue to be a great ambassador to address community mental health issues in its role as a commercial cow.
PTIC Angus-Friesian heifers and cows will make up the biggest percentage of the yarding with 238 nominated.
The biggest vendor in this section will be Clews Asset Management, Stratham, with 79 females, comprising 37 heifers and 42 first and second calvers.
Nurtien Livestock, Boyanup/Capel agent Chris Waddingham said the heifers were ex-Gundagai Dairy heifers and were sired by Black Market, Mordallup and Cherylton Angus bulls.
The heifers are all PTIC to Black Market Angus bulls, while the first and second calvers are PTIC to NextGen Simmental sires.
In the heifer offering, 23 of the heifers are due to calve from February 1 to February 28, while 10 are due from March 1 to March 21 and four are due from March 26 to April 5.
In the first and second calvers, 21 are due to drop their calves from February 1 to February 28 while the other 21 head are due from March 1 to March 21.
Regular sellers of PTIC heifers the Noakes family, Chapman Brook Pty Ltd, Warner Glen, has nominated 50 owner-bred Angus-Friesian heifers.
The heifers, which are mainly AI-bred, were joined to New Generation and Trafalgar Angus bulls and are due to calve from February 1 to March 17.
LT Armstrong & Sons, Tutunup, will be among the bigger vendors with an offering of 45 owner-bred Angus-Friesian second calvers.
Nutrien Livestock, Busselton/Margaret River agent Jock Embry said the females on offer from the Armstrongs were good medium to large frame cows based on Gandy Angus bloodlines.
The cows are PTIC to Gandy Angus bulls and due to calve from January 28 to March 11.
Cole Family Trust, Nannup, is on the vendors' list in the Angus-Friesian cow section with 34 breeders made up of black, red, yellow, orange, white and purple taggers as well as mature breeders.
The females are all PTIC to Black Simmental and Angus bulls and are due to calve from January 31 to April 17.
Rounding out the vendors with first-cross females will be RJ & BL Mazza, Harvey and B & J Armstrong.
The Mazza family will offer 13 Angus-Friesian heifers and eight Angus-Friesian second calvers which were purchased unjoined from a store sale from the Boley family, which run a dairy at Busselton.
Both lines are PTIC to an Angus bull and are due to calve from March 10 to May 10.
The Armstrongs' offering of nine Angus-Friesian heifers are PTIC to a Little Meadows Angus bull and are due to calve from March 1 to April 30.
In the pure beef females there will be 32 PTIC heifers, 46 PTIC cows and two cow/calf units.
Benger-based SH Fry & Son and Manjimup-based Wilhelmdenke Enterprises, will be vendors of the PTIC heifers.
The Fry family will offer 18 Angus heifers which are PTIC to an Angus bull and have a calving date of April 2 to May 14, while Wilhelmdenke Enterprises has nominated 14 Angus heifers that are PTIC to Red Angus/Gelbvieh bulls and due to calve from February 14 to March 28.
In the PTIC cow offering, PG & BP Italiano, Harvey, will be the largest vendor with 12 mature aged Angus cows.
The cows are PTIC to Bonnydale Black Simmental bulls and are due to calve from March 3 to May 26.
Also coming in from the Harvey area will be 10 Angus second calvers from Stickney & Son.
Nutrien Livestock, Harvey/Brunswick agent Errol Gardiner said the Stickney's females were well-bred young cows with outstanding temperaments.
The line is PTIC to Sheron Farm Angus bulls and will calve from March 10 to May 6.
Regular vendor of well-bred Angus cattle J Stowe, Burekup, will also feature in the Angus cows section.
The Stowes will offer eight mature cows which are based on Little Meadows bloodlines and PTIC to Lawsons Angus bulls.
The line is due to calve from May 3 to July 4.
Mr Gardiner said the Stowe's cows have an excellent temperament and were very well-bred.
There will also be Angus cows from Gingin in the sale from PD & K Grant, which have nominated five second calvers and five third calvers.
These Angus cows are PTIC to Red Angus bulls and have a calving period of March 3 to May 12.
For producers looking for females that aren't black, then six Red Angus-Simmental cross cows from RM & MMC Italiano, Harvey, will tick that box.
The fourth calvers were AI'd to a Bullock Hills Black Simmental bull and were then backed up with a Bullock Hills Black Simmental sire.
The calves from the AI program are due on February 9 while the calves from the back up bulls will drop from February 26 to May 23.
Mr Gardiner said the Italiano family's cows were medium to large framed animals and exceptionally quiet to handle.
