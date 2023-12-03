Farm Weekly
Monday, December 4, 2023
Home/Rural Life

Rural Utopia exhibition showcases artist residencies in rural WA

Belinda Hickman
By Belinda Hickman
December 3 2023 - 11:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Artist Elizabeth Pedler participated in an artistic residency at Windi Windi Pastoral Co, Wellstead. Her resulting artwork forms part of a new group exhibition at the Art Gallery of WA, called Rural Utopias.
Artist Elizabeth Pedler participated in an artistic residency at Windi Windi Pastoral Co, Wellstead. Her resulting artwork forms part of a new group exhibition at the Art Gallery of WA, called Rural Utopias.

What began as a conversation with a farmer, became a friendship, then an artist's residency - has now become an evocative art project, which has Perth-based creative Elizabeth Pedler showing in the Art Gallery of WA.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Belinda Hickman

Belinda Hickman

Journalist, Farm Weekly

Local News

Get the latest WA news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.