Tanners offers new owners a selection of open, clean, fertile, red, largely salmon gum-type soils that have been cropped in a conservative pasture rotation in recent years.
The sellers have indicated 588 hectares of the 669ha property are arable, which includes 70ha of pasture that has been spray-topped and another 91ha of pasture this year in readiness for cropping in the 2024 season.
The compound fertiliser application at seeding has been about 65 kilograms per hectare of Agras or Agstar in the past few seasons, with no follow-up nitrogen in the crop.
There was an application of Intervix over about 50ha in a portion of paddock four and paddock two in the 2022 season.
Improvements on Tanners include a 2023-constructed smaller general purpose shed, a 13,500 litre poly tank boom-fill, 23,000L poly livestock water tank and as new, Midland Stockyards draft and sheep yards.
For those buyers wanting to invest in the agricultural sector, a healthy annual return on capital is available, with strong local demand for a broadacre lease.
Nutrien Harcourts WA can assist with securing a lessee if desired.
Tanners is 14 kilometres south from Kununoppin on the Kununoppin-Doodlakine Road and comprises four, early selected, Avon locations.
It is a new offering to the market by genuine sellers.
