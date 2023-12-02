Farm Weekly
Sunday, December 3, 2023
Home/News

Ripe for cropping and sheep at Tanners

MW
By Mel Williams
December 2 2023 - 9:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
FarmBuy Real Estate
There are 588 hectares of the 669ha property that are arable.
There are 588 hectares of the 669ha property that are arable.
  • Price: $1.05m
  • Location: Kununoppin South
  • Area: 669ha
  • Agent: Nutrien Harcourts WA
  • Contact: Rex Luers 0417 092 567

Tanners offers new owners a selection of open, clean, fertile, red, largely salmon gum-type soils that have been cropped in a conservative pasture rotation in recent years.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
MW

Mel Williams

CCJ sub/writer

Local News

Get the latest WA news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.