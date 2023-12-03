Farm Weekly
Monday, December 4, 2023
Home/News

Regional wrap puts Bunbury in front

MW
By Mel Williams
December 3 2023 - 2:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
FarmBuy Real Estate
Bunbury Farmers Market is a drawcard for tourists and locals and sells fresh produce from across WA.
Bunbury Farmers Market is a drawcard for tourists and locals and sells fresh produce from across WA.

Bunbury was the top performing regional centre for the September 2023 quarter, recording a 3.5 per cent increase in its median house price for the three-month period.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
MW

Mel Williams

CCJ sub/writer

Local News

Get the latest WA news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.

Help