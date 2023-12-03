This week, Farm Weekly continues its series focusing on Western Australian properties that farmers and other investors would love to have in their Christmas stockings this year.
Despite interest rates heading north and livestock prices going south, investor confidence in the agriculture sector and rural land values remain very strong.
These wishlist properties are available for sale now.
Crafted to the highest level, this design masterpiece is the epitome of contemporary luxury - delivering a rare and remarkable residence.
Moving through the home, it is impossible not to appreciate the seamless integration of indoor and outdoor living spaces.
Expansive glass stacker doors open onto a landscaped, low-maintenance garden, sophisticated alfresco dining deck and infinity edge pool.
Henty is the jewel in the crown of the Ferguson Valley, 180 kilometres south of Perth.
The property, on Eastern Rise, is surrounded by magnificent vistas, wineries, restaurants, a brewery or two and a bakery.
Sitting on top of an elevated position, the home stands as a testament to the possibilities of innovative design, providing a sanctuary that truly caters to the needs and desires of the modern family.
It offers the perfect marriage of style, function and lifestyle excellence.
A highlight is the self-contained pool cabana with views over the Ferguson Valley to the Indian Ocean.
This is an impressive and indulgent curation of high-end finishing, which elevates family living to an elite level.
This property is the ultimate entertainer, featuring a gigantic second story deck and wrap-around balconies that overlook the fully self-contained pool villa, a heated swimming pool, tennis court, huge gazebo with spa and out to magnificent grounds that lead onto Geographe Bay.
Located at 67 Floodgate Road, it is the perfect anchor point to experience all that the South West has to offer.
It is just 10 kilometres from Busselton and 15km from the Busselton/Margaret River Airport.
This is a luxury, private residence on 1.6 hectares, offering the successful entrepreneur or professional family extraordinary quality and special features that include five bedrooms and three bathrooms and a 16 metre x 12m powered workshop/garage with concrete floor, four super high roller doors and drive-through access.
The garage can house 14 cars undercover.
Inside there is a wine cellar and airconditioning throughout.
Outside the property comes with a registered 50-foot boat mooring in the bay and there is a small boat launch at the front of the property.
A 6.5 kiloWatt solar system will allow it to soon to be off the grid with solar and battery storage.
Lawns and gardens are fully reticulated and water supplies come from an artesian bore.
The Glen, at 2276 Kojonup-Katanning Road, Carrolup, is for sale by expressions of interest through LAWD.
Situated in the renowned Great Southern, it is ideally suited to a highly productive mixed dryland cropping and livestock breeding/finishing opportunity.
The Glen features 20 locations on 10 contiguous certificates of title.
This attractive property benefits from fertile soil types and an enviable climatic zone, with 477 millimetres of average annual rainfall providing ideal conditions to support crop and pasture growth.
The Glen is available in one line or as separate parcels.
Accommodation includes a stone and iron homestead with five bedrooms, plus a secondary brick and tile dwelling with three bedrooms.
It has gently undulating topography with 1312 hectares considered arable and 147ha of grazing/parkland grazing area and is conveniently located 15 kilometres west of Katanning and 17km east of Kojonup.
The property has fit-for-purpose operational improvements to support livestock breeding and cropping.
It is used for the cropping of canola, barley, oats and livestock breeding (sheep and deer).
For something a little left-of-centre, the opportunity has come up to purchase a well-run poultry enterprise with five tunnel vented broiler sheds.
There is a grower agreement in place with Inghams Poultry Pty Ltd until June 30, 2026 and a management team is in place.
The five conventional shutter sided sheds have fogger cooling covering 9350 square metres enabling 140,000 birds per placement.
This is a highly profitable business with a history of strong financial performance.
It is well located, with easy access to the arterial Tonkin Highway, close to Perth, the Ingham Processing Plant at Osborne Park and the hatchery at Muckenburra.
The property comes with onsite manager's accommodation.
It is well-watered from four bores and has water licences from two different aquifers with 12,500 kilolitres and 62,400 kilolitres allocations.
There is three-phase electricity, solar power and a back-up generator.
Considering a complete lifestyle change?
This property might fit the bill.
Mooloo Downs station is about 120 kilometres east of Gascoyne Junction and shares boundaries with Bidgemia, Yinnietharra, Dalgety Downs and Dairy Creek stations.
It has a five-bedroom, two-bathroom homestead on the banks of the Mooloo Creek.
There is also a two-bedroom cottage with a kitchen, living room and bathroom.
Power is supplied by a 24-hour system that includes inverters, batteries and a 16 kilovolt ampere diesel generator.
A large machinery/workshop/storage shed is in walking distance to the homestead.
Fencing is mainly steel posts with barbed and plain wire.
Mooloo Downs has an excellent supply of quality waters throughout with a system of bores and wells that have an average depth of about nine metres.
There is a mix of solar pumps and windmills, with new tanks and troughs.
The water system has been very well planned - with three to five kilometres between them.
Some need renovation.
In the northern Wheatbelt, CBRE Agribusiness presents 4228 Binnu Road East, Dartmoor, which is available as eight individual allotments or a contiguous aggregation of more than 3000 hectares.
The property is 115 kilometres north east of Geraldton by road.
It has good carbon offset potential and is bordered on the eastern and western boundaries by carbon projects/operators.
Some lots are bordered by unallocated Crown land, ideally making it a potential environmental corridor prospect.
The five-year mean rainfall is 317 millimetres and there is scheme water to the boundary of location 4995.
This is a mixed farming, sheep and cropping opportunity of 3154ha and has stock water infrastructure in place.
There is a dwelling and sheds.
"Low sheep prices are driving enquiries for such entry level properties," said agent Phil Melville.
"With the multiple locations, the farm is easy to syndicate - or make an offer on the locations that suit your requirements."
There may be an opportunity to run sheep on the heavier country and enter an agreement with a carbon operator to plant trees on the lighter country.
Situated just kilometres from the south coast at Jerdacuttup, with annual average rainfall of 550-575 millimetres, is 2648 Springdale Road.
This is an opportunity to buy land in a good rainfall area on the South Coast for mixed farming and with cropping potential.
There are seven paddocks, four dams, three soaks and two equipped bores.
Infrastructure includes a 20 metre x 12m shed with 20m x 8m lean-to.
It is 60 kilometres to the nearest CBH terminal, 25km to Hopetoun and its amenities and 160km to Esperance and its port.
The property is about 958 hectares, of which about 800ha is considered to be good grazing country on soils well suited to mixed farming.
It has been used to run livestock for the past 34 years and has produced hay in the past.
Water security comes from three soaks, four dams of varying capacities and two equipped bores.
Pastures are a mix of ryegrass/serradella and clover, with some plantings of kikuyu, and have been receiving 100 kilograms/hectare of plain superphosphate annually.
In terms of apartment living, this property offers a three-bedroom, two-bathroom penthouse apartment in a boutique private complex in an affluent riverside suburb.
Enjoy premium living in one of Perth's most sought after Swan River-side suburbs.
There is so much to discover in vibrant Attadale.
Construction is well in progress by regarded local builder Pyramid Constructions, which is based in Applecross.
Completion is soon due for The Groves apartments.
These were built by award-winning SKS Group, developer and builder of DoubleTree by Hilton Hotel, Northbridge and Elizabeth Quay, and are strategically located at the very heart of Attadale.
Attadale has long been one of Perth's most desirable suburbs, being 12 kilometres from the Perth CBD and 8km from Fremantle, on the banks of the river and offering amazing homes along the river.
The final sumptuous penthouse is sprawled over the top floor with its three bedrooms, two bathrooms, powder room, study, huge balcony from the living room for entertainment and additional private balcony for the master bedroom.
This penthouse on the top floor is carefully designed and crafted with timeless elegance, reflecting the character of the building's sophisticated exterior elements.
Living areas exude space and maximise perspectives with clever use of light and open plan layouts providing expansive views across the evergreen Attadale landscape.
If you are looking for a base or investment in the city, it is hard to go past 22 Hendra Street, Cloverdale.
This is a block of apartments including three one-bedroom apartments and eight two-bedroom apartments.
It is a rare opportunity to own these near-new apartments in a completely strata titled complex of 11 apartments that has only just hit the market.
The quality two storey complex was completed just over two years ago and has full security and under-cover car parking bays for each apartment.
It is fully leased and conveniently located just 100 metres from the Belmont forum shopping complex and medical facilities, Belmont Waves aquatic centre, the local civic centre and other community facilities.
The Hendra Street complex is only minutes from the Perth CBD and ticks a lot of boxes.
These apartments have proven very popular for fly-in, fly-out workers as they are close to Perth Airport.
Being also close to both Curtin University and The University of WA means they are popular for student accommodation.
The property offers a wealth of opportunities for the prudent investor, with rental returns significantly enhancing overall return on investment with other short-term or Airbnb-style rentals.
The City of Belmont is enjoying massive development and a subsequent uplift across all areas, making this an exciting place to live.
The apartments have all been finished to a high standard with timber flooring and cabinet work, fully airconditioned, stone benchtops, floor-to-ceiling tiling, generous use of natural light and electrics throughout.
These apartments are sure to impress and will show successful investors both high yield and rental returns for years to come.
