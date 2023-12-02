Farm Weekly
Saturday, December 2, 2023
Rainfall decreases yield but speeds up harvest

Tamara Hooper
Tamara Hooper
December 2 2023 - 12:00pm
Brothers Fraser (left) and Timm House, Gnowangerup, are flying through their harvest this year.
Isolated weather events and mid-season rain have been some of the challenges for farmers in the Great Southern and South Coastal areas this harvest.

