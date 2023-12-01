Farm Weekly
Saturday, December 2, 2023
Moore and North West Central seats become one

Bree Swift
By Bree Swift
Updated December 1 2023 - 5:21pm, first published 5:10pm
State Opposition and The Nationals WA leader Shane Love.
In what can be seen as another blow for the regions, a review by the State's Electoral Commission has resulted in the two regional seats of Moore and North West Central being amalgamated into a new Mid West seat, to allow for the creation of the new metropolitan seat of Oakford, north of Perth.

