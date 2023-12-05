Commissioner of Soil and Land Conservation Melanie Strawbridge has called on Western Australians to pause and reflect on the importance of land and water resources.
She made the comment as part of the promotion of World Soil Day on Tuesday.
Dr Strawbridge told a Soil Science Australia gathering in Kings Park that soil was fundamental to supporting the environment, industry, employment, communities and the economy.
"Every part of WA has its own unique sense of place, based on its soil and water resources," Dr Strawbridge said.
"If we don't value our soil and water resources, they will cease to thrive."
Dr Strawbridge shared her observations of the changing seasonal landscape during her daily drive in the Wheatbelt, where she lives and works.
She said it was important for industry, government and community to work together to conserve WA's soils for future generations.
"Continuing research into farming systems and managing soil constraints is essential to improving and maintaining soil health," Dr Strawbridge said.
"We understand the science but need to extend this knowledge in a way that encourages and supports land managers and the community to come along the journey and adopt sustainable natural resource management."
Dr Strawbridge highlighted the importance of maintaining the health of the remaining remnant vegetation across the State, like the Wandoo woodlands near her home.
"This remnant bushland provides an important, biodiverse habitat for an amazing range of species, including creeks and unique granite bolder ecosystems," she said.
"It is culturally important to the Ballardong Noongar people in this area, as a source of medicinal plants and food.
"If we don't take action now and work with our communities to understand the importance of soil in their lives, I wonder what my future grandchildren and others will see when they look out the window as they drive through our landscapes?"
