The distinct sound of buzzing shears, blaring music and excited chatter rips through the Wheatbelt summer air at Jenakora Farm, Neendaling.
Fleeces are tossed over the classing table, flaring as they fall into busy hands, which sort through the freshly-shorn wool.
"It's hot and a workout, but it is good fun," said 15-year-old Savannah Trevenen.
"I've already spoken to Darren Spencer, of Spencer Shearing Services, about working in the sheds this summer, so fingers crossed."
Ms Trevenen was one of Spencer Shearing Services' newest and youngest recruits last week, after ditching the classroom for a new woolhandling workshop, hosted by Australian Wool Innovation (AWI).
As part of the pilot, Lake Grace District High School's year 9-11 students spent two days training as an extra team in a full working shearing shed at either Grant Marshall's Evelyn farm or Kevin Naisbitt's Jenakora farm.
The aim was to introduce young rural and regional people to wool harvesting and provide training pathways for those keen on working in the industry.
Under the guidance of Mr Spencer and AWI wool handling trainer Roxanne King, the group learned basic wool handling skills from setting and picking up a fleece, to throwing it on a classing table, skirting, sorting, and sweeping the floor.
Ms King said participating students had embraced the challenge, with four out of nine asking for summer holiday work.
"The majority of the kids are from town and only one had ever been in a shearing shed prior to the training days," she said.
"This is a pathway, which allows them to check it out and have a go, rather than heading into the industry totally green.
"They have loved it and have shown continuous improvement throughout the two days, which is a really good outcome."
Training kicked off with students watching and learning about the technical side to shearing and woolshed work, before putting it into practice.
The group was shown no mercy with early morning starts, long days and hard work in upwards of 30 degree temperatures - clocking on at 7.15am and off at about 5.30pm when the shearers finished.
However, it did not deter them.
"It would have been their first taste of a full working day," Ms King said.
"Surprisingly they returned on the second day and were ready to go again."
"It has been a really positive experience all round, through organisation by AWI, co-ordination by Darren and the school taking it onboard.
"We are hoping this is something that will continue going forward, and that it can be a pathway to certificates in woolhandling.
"It is a pilot program, so there will be some adjustments, but overall it has worked really well."
From the outside looking in, anyone could be forgiven for thinking the teenagers had experienced more than two days working in a shearing shed.
Their enthusiasm, positive attitude and determination to get the job done - and done well - was uplifting.
Heading to WA College of Agriculture - Denmark next year and spending time on her grandparent's Lake Grace property, Ms Trevenen always had an interest in livestock and farming.
As such, taking part in the woolhandling training program was a no-brainer.
The year 10 student loved it so much she joined the year 9s the following week.
"When mum and my teacher pulled us back and asked if we wanted to give it a go I said, yeah why not? I'll give it a crack," she said.
"We have a small hobby farm where we run sheep and shear once a year, but I didn't realise such a big team could be involved.
"I've enjoyed the social aspect, as well as the fact I've been able to get out of school, work and learn some practical skills before heading to ag school.
"I think it should be compulsory for high school students and would encourage anyone to have a go.
"By the end of year 9-10, people should have some understanding of agriculture."
Payton Callope is another student who has her sights set on woolshed work this summer.
The 14-year-old was a natural at throwing the freshly-shorn fleeces, which can weigh anywhere up to 10 kilograms, onto the classing table.
Despite not having an agricultural background, she has enrolled to start at WA College of Agriculture - Narrogin next year.
It was not something that she had considered until a conversation with her cousin.
"My cousin attends Narrogin Ag and was talking to me about it earlier on in the year," Ms Callope said.
"I was drawn in by the fact it was more hands-on learning, so I looked into it further and applied.
"When I heard about the woolshed training program I decided to give it a go and have really enjoyed it.
"It is hot, but it gets you moving and I am keen to work in the sheds if I am given the chance."
For Lake Grace District High School principal Kerrianne Mills, the training program has been about getting students out of the classroom, into a working environment and exposing them to farming, shearing and agriculture.
Ms Mills said a mix of about 10 students participated, including one, who had only been in Australia for a year, after his family emigrated on a working visa.
"Much to their surprise, the kids have loved the experience," she said.
"They have all been exhausted - the chat in the morning was very different on the way home."
On the second day, much to the excitement of the group, Bruce Rock shearer, world record holder and WA wool harvesting ambassador Ethan Harder paid a visit.
Mr Harder answered any questions and also gave a shearing demonstration.
"They had a million questions for Ethan," Ms Mills said.
"I think the whole experience has been about being in the shearing shed and learning the value of working for a dollar.
"Last week one of the year 10 boys hit up Darren for work in the summer holidays, after speaking to one of the rousabouts.
"The rousabout told him he had saved up enough money to buy a car in a matter of months, so that has really impressed the students."
Ms Mills hoped the training would be held annually and lead to a certificate two or three in woolhandling, which they can add to their CV.
"It has been good to get them into the workforce and show them that there are options if school or university maybe isn't for them," Mr Spencer said.
"They can work in a job with good pay and no degree or qualifications, until they figure out what they want to do."
WA Shearing Industry Association executive officer and AWI training co-ordinator for WA, Valerie Pretzel said the training program was a grassroots entry level for introducing students to proper shed work.
"They saw professional teams in action, got to experience the working environment over a full working day, were taught wool handling and got to meet and talk to Ethan Harder our WA Ambassador who also did some shearing demonstrations," Ms Pretzel said.
AWI wool harvesting training and careers development national manager Craig French said it was so important to "interest, inspire, and encourage young people into wool harvesting".
"AWI is investing heavily in training to attract the next generation of wool harvesting workers," Mr French said.
"We can provide the necessary training and also support courses - like the high school workshops - to help attract the workers needed."
Mr French said there had been some great feedback and positive outcomes, with students from Lake Grace already asking for work.
"The high school's commitment and interest in running this was brilliant and we thank them for all their help," he said.
