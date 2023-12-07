Farm Weekly
Instructor shortages won't impact VacSwim's programs

Bree Swift
By Bree Swift
Updated December 12 2023 - 8:16pm, first published December 8 2023 - 10:00am
Despite a nationwide shortage of swimming instructors, all of VacSwims swimming programs are set to go ahead this holiday season.

