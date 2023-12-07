The spokesperson highlighted a range of strategies the department has implemented since 2019 to help minimise the impact of the national instructor shortage on the State's VacSwim programs, including the delivery of a fully funded training program for year 12 and university students to become instructors, outsourcing of lesson delivery to the Royal Life Saving Society of Australia as well as the payment of "generous allowances" to incentivise staff to travel to and work at the State's hard to staff locations.