Quality line-up for next week's Gandy Angus PTIC heifer sale

By Kane Chatfield
December 7 2023 - 2:00pm
Gandy Angus, Manjimup, will offer 35 PTIC HBR registered Angus heifers on AuctionsPlus from Thursday, December 14 to Friday, December 15.
Are you looking to enhance your cattle operations with high-quality PTIC registered heifers?

