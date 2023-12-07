Quality line-up for next week's Gandy Angus PTIC heifer sale

Are you looking to enhance your cattle operations with high-quality PTIC registered heifers?
Look no further than the Gandy Angus PTIC heifer sale on December 15, your destination for top-tier cattle genetics.
At Gandy Angus, they understand the significance of investing in quality livestock for the success of your breeding programs.
That's why they take immense pride in offering PTIC registered heifers that are an investment in the future of your herd.
The heifers are selected, bred and raised in an environment that prioritises health, genetics and overall well-being.
Every heifer is sire verified and has genomics and observed traits to ensure they meet the stud's rigorous standards.
With Gandy Angus, you can be confident that you're acquiring heifers that will improve your herd.
Their breeding program focuses on superior genetics, aiming to produce cattle with desirable traits such as high fertility, superior maternal instincts and excellent growth potential.
These heifers are the result of years of selective breeding, designed to pass on these advantageous characteristics to future generations, ultimately benefiting your herd's productivity and profitability.
The 35 HBR registered Angus heifers are from sire lines Millah Murrah Quixote, SAV Checkmate, Karoo Realist, Myers Fair N Square, Storth Oaks Fully Loaded and William of Stern.
The dams are from proven females including Ayrvale Bartel, Bennett Performer, SAV Prosperity, Jindra Double Vision and many more.
The heifers are due to calve from mid-February after one round of natural heat AI and are mated to top sires Square B True North, Ellingson Rangeland, Sitz Resilient, Storth Oaks Fully Loaded and Diamond One Beast Mode Q8.
Following the AI they ran with Gandy Paratrooper T82.
Customer satisfaction is fundamental to the Gandy family's business.
They provide superior livestock but also offer ongoing support and guidance to their clients.
They are always available to offer advice and assistance to maximise the potential of your investment in their PTIC registered heifers.
Whether you're an experienced cattle breeder looking to enhance your herd's genetics or a newcomer, Gandy Angus cater to a wide range of needs and preferences.
Invest in the future of your herd today and join breeders who have had great success with Gandy Angus genetics.
The online only helmsman sale will open on AuctionsPlus on Friday, December 15 from 12 noon to 3pm (AWST).
Videos and photos will be up shortly on AuctionsPlus.
