Farm Weekly
Home/Beef

Weaner beef steers top the buying sheets at Boyanup saleyards

By Rob Francis
December 7 2023 - 3:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Nutrien Livestock South West livestock manager Mark McKay (left) and Nutrien Livestock, Manjimup representative Brett Chatley before the successful weaner sale at Boyanup last week where live export buyers added strong support.
Nutrien Livestock South West livestock manager Mark McKay (left) and Nutrien Livestock, Manjimup representative Brett Chatley before the successful weaner sale at Boyanup last week where live export buyers added strong support.

Governments shouldn't require more evidence of the importance of the live export industry than provided at the combined agents Boyanup weaner sale last week.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest WA news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.