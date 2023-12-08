Major South West towns experience strong selling conditions

Properties in the Albany, Bunbury and Busselton regions have recorded the fastest selling times during the past three months, with a median time on the market of 18, 19, and 20 days, respectively.
Busselton and Albany were also offering the smallest discounts to secure a sale, reflecting some of the strongest selling conditions across the country, according to the latest CoreLogic quarterly regional market update.
But it found that across the nation, rising interest rates, higher cost of living pressures and normalising internal migration patterns appear to have hit the regions harder than in capital cities.
Since bottoming out in January, values across the combined capitals have risen to new record highs.
But the combined regional market remains 2.5 per cent below its peak recorded in May 2022.
CoreLogic economist and report author Kaytlin Ezzy said results across Australia's largest 50 non-capital significant urban areas (SUAs) varied, with 12 - including eight in Queensland, two in New South Wales and two in WA - recording new peaks in October, and another four being within 1pc of their previous record highs.
"Looking at quarterly value growth, WA's Bunbury recorded the strongest rise, up 4.6pc during the three months to October," Ms Ezzy said.
"This was followed by NSW's Lismore and St Georges Basin - Sanctuary Point, up 4.3pc and 3.9pc respectively.
"Despite not taking out the top spot, NSW and Queensland were undeniably the best-performing States.
"Each made up four of the top 10 positions in terms of quarterly value growth.
"Queensland also made up half of the top 10 for annual value growth, with Bundaberg and South Australia's Mount Gambier both recording annual growth above 10pc.
"In contrast, regional Victoria saw some of the largest quarterly declines, with dwelling values across Warrnambool and Ballarat falling 1.6pc and 1.5pc, respectively, and the coastal town of Batemans Bay, in NSW, recorded the largest annual decrease.
"These markets are seeing weaker growth conditions after strong gains during the pandemic upswing."
While three in four of the largest SUAs recorded a rise in dwelling values across the year, only one market saw a lift in sales activity.
The flood-ravaged town of Lismore, in NSW, saw the number of home sales rise from a flood affected low base, lifting 16.5pc over the year to August.
The smallest decline in sales volume was recorded across Gladstone, Queensland, falling just 1.2pc from the strong volumes recorded the year prior.
Kalgoorlie-Boulder and Geraldton recorded mild declines of 3.1pc and 6.1pc.
The remaining markets all recorded double-digit drops in sales activity, although Nelson Bay, NSW, was the only market to see a decrease in excess of 30pc.
