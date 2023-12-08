Farm Weekly
Major South West towns experience strong selling conditions

MW
By Mel Williams
December 8 2023 - 9:00pm
Looking at quarterly value growth, WA's Bunbury recorded the strongest rise, up 4.6pc during the three months to October.
Properties in the Albany, Bunbury and Busselton regions have recorded the fastest selling times during the past three months, with a median time on the market of 18, 19, and 20 days, respectively.

