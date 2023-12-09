Carbon for Farmers vouchers can help with developing carbon farming plans

The State government is providing more than $500,000 to help farmers transform their businesses through carbon farming.
Carbon for Farmers vouchers of up to $15,000 each will be provided to 43 landowners, including three properties operated by Aboriginal enterprises, to seek expert advice and develop carbon farming plans.
This includes soil monitoring, implementing revegetation strategies, and undertaking a farm business analysis.
Carbon farming can also have major economic benefits - through the generation of tradeable carbon credits - which can be sold to secondary markets looking to offset emissions.
More than 100 vouchers have been distributed over the past 18 months.
WAAgriculture and Food Minister Jackie Jarvis labelled the funding as a "gamechanger" that would not only help WA farmers make their operations more sustainable, but potentially be more profitable through the generation of tradable carbon credits.
"The Cook government is committed to future-proofing the State's vital agriculture industry and tackling climate change," Ms Jarvis said.
"Demand for the Carbon for Farmers vouchers continues to be strong, as more landowners became aware of the environmental and economic benefits of carbon sequestration."
Albany MLA Rebecca Stephens said the funding would enable farmers to explore strategies and options to capture carbon and improve soil health - the building block of agricultural productivity and profitability.
Ms Stephens said a thriving and sustainable agriculture industry was good for the local economy.
Warren-Blackwood MLA Jane Kelsbie said "farming practices are constantly evolving in WA, and these vouchers are helping our dairy farmers diversify and adapt to the challenges of climate change".
"I look forward to seeing how their operations are transformed and the flow on benefits," Ms Kelsbie said.
Denmark dairy farmer Nigel Sinclair and his daughter Laura will benefit from the voucher program.
The Sinclairs will use it to take the first steps towards integrating carbon farming into their operation through multi-species tree planting, improved soil health, water retention, and biodiversity.
A previous recipient, Gingin farmer Tony Ruse, used his 2022 voucher to examine how planting diverse shelter belts increases biodiversity, capture carbon, reduce wind erosion, and improve soil carbon levels.
Those who embark on a carbon farming journey may be eligible for future funding through the WA Government's $15 million Carbon Farming and Land Restoration Program, which aims to realise agriculture's potential to sequester carbon in the landscape and contribute to WA's growing carbon market.
More information: Go to agric.wa.gov.au/carbon- farming/carbon-farmers-voucher-program
