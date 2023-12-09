Farm Weekly
Carbon for Farmers vouchers can help with developing carbon farming plans

December 9 2023 - 11:00am
Carbon for Farmers vouchers of up to $15,000 each will be provided to 43 landowners.
The State government is providing more than $500,000 to help farmers transform their businesses through carbon farming.

