Weaner beef steers top $1006 at Boyanup

Governments shouldn't require more evidence of the importance of the live export industry than provided at the combined agents Boyanup weaner sale last week.
Rodney Galati, Brunswick, operating for Livestock Shipping Services, purchased 29 pens, putting a strong base in the sale.
Steer calves topped at $1006 and 314c/kg, while future breeder type heifers reached $970 and 250c/kg and both useful increases on recent sales.
The strength of the sale was in the consistency and competition on the entire penning.
Local agents buying for clients competed with commission buyers, as well as bids from the AuctionsPlus platform.
There were 34 logins, with 16 bids resulting in one buyer securing five pens online.
Nutrien Livestock
Nutrien Livestock sold first with the larger draft of 900 calves, selling numerous lines ebefore the top steer price of $1006 was paid for eight Charolais weighing 479kg from F Grantham & Sons when Willowbank, Benger, bid to 210c/kg for them.
The next pen of eight Grantham steers returned $976, also bought by Willowbank.
A few pens earlier Brett Chatley, Nutrien Livestock, Manjimup, paid the top of 270c/kg for 10 Angus from Prenton Park Pastoral, Capel, weighing 298kg these returned $805.
A line of 12 Angus from RW Manners were in the first up position, getting the sale started well when bought for A Caratti & Son for $955 when the 388kg steers sold at 246c/kg.
Graham Brown again gave strong support, starting with 10 Angus of 398kg from
C & P Barber & Son, Manjimup, costing $979 at 246c/kg.
The next pen of 10 Barber steers were knocked down to the Caratti account, with the 349kg steers selling for $873 and 250c/kg.
Mr Brown snapped up two pens of steers from RJ & FJ Nancarrow, paying $916 at 224c/kg for 10 and $867 at 230c/kg for the next pen.
LSS started the day with a third pen from the Nancarrow offering, paying $876 at 240c/kg for 10 weighing 365kg.
Paynedale Farm sold eight weighing 399kg to A Caratti & Son for $966 to be up among the top prices.
Five pens sold by Capel Creek, Donnybrook, attracted strong support, topping at $931 with 12 weighing 369kg going to A Caratti at 252c/kg.
Jock Embry, Nutrien Livestock, Busselton/Margaret River, bought two pens of Capel Creek calves for clients, paying $875 and $835 to 252c/kg.
Blue Dog Downs saw its 10 Angus of 358kg join the load bought by Mr Brown when making $903 at 252c/kg.
Gelbvieh steers weighing 377kg from Wilhelmdenke Enterprises went to Mr Embry at 240c/kg to return $905.
Later, more of this breed from AV & SM Kelly sold for $842, as well as a pen of Angus-Gelbvieh cross at $925, with both lines bought by Mr Embry.
Ben Cooper, Nutrien Livestock, Bridgetown, snapped up all five pens of Shorthorn steers from MJ & CH Bleechmore, Boyup Brook, to a top of $810.
Richard Pollock, Nutrien Livestock, Waroona, lifted the tempo in the heifers on eight black Limousin heifers sold by PA Terpstra, Waroona, paying the top of $970 at 250c/kg for the 388kg future breeders.
Another 10 of these cost Mr Pollock $865 at 248c/kg for the same client.
Elders
A run of 11 pens of Angus steers from Bowie Beef, Bridgetown, proved the effort of the Elders Feeder Ready program worthwhile attracting added competition.
The program includes a Clostridial vaccination, BRD injection with Pestigard and mineral injection recommended along with a minimum 10-day yard weaning.
A red ear tag is issued after an independent inspection to assure the criteria has been satisfied.
The opening pen of 10 weighing 359kg went to A Caratti & Son for $911 when reaching 254c/kg.
Alex Roberts, Elders, Boyanup, then took two pens for $879 and $873 at 258 and 260c/kg.
Daniel Delaney, Delaney Livestock Services proved unbeatable, taking the next eight pens each with 10 calves.
Included was the top of 314c/kg for steers weighing 276kg costing $872.
Other prices were two pens at 308c/kg costing $917 and $928.
Angus steers sold by B & E Marchetti sold to several buyers, topping at $894 for 12 secured by Graham Brown at 250c/kg.
Another 12 joined these when the 340kg steers made $850 and 250c/kg.
LSS paid $857 for 12, while Brad McDonnell, Elders, Manjimup, bought two pens at $840 and $863.
Jacques Martinson, Elders, Busselton, also took two pens of Marchetti calves, spending $847 and $763 to 266c/kg.
Alex Tunstill, Elders, Capel, was another to spend $856 and 268c/kg for these quality cattle.
Fresh from previous success from earlier sales, C & C Minson sold eight Angus for $935 when Galati Family Trust, Brunswick, bid to 220c/kg for eight steers weighing 425kg.
Mr Cooper then bid to 252c/kg for another six weighing 347kg to outlay $875.
The calves from WA College of Agriculture - Harvey, were well received with the first pen of 12 weighing 387kg topping the Elders' steers at $967 when Mr Brown bid to 250c/kg.
The next 11 of 361kg stayed with them when Mr Brown bid to 256c/kg and $925.
Mr Roberts took the last line costing $899 and 260c/kg.
Late in the section three Limousin cross steers from Sylvania Farms, Donnybrook, went to an AuctionPlus bid of $856 when the 356kg steers sold at 240c/kg.
Just 88 heifers were in the Elders offering with four sold by Sylvania Farms topping at $691 and 194c/kg, when bought by Greg Jones.
Eight heifers from the Minsons weighing 338kg made the top of 198c/kg to cost LSS $669.
Oakview Farms also saw its heifers go on the boat, returning $648 and 180c/kg.
Nutrien Livestock auctioneer and Manjimup representative Austin Gerhardy said the overall quality of the yarding was very good with all classes of cattle meeting stronger competition than previous weeks.
"It was particularly pleasing to have the added attendance of numerous local grass fatteners returning to the marketplace," Mr Gerhardy said.
"Weaner steers sold to a top of 270c/kg with activity from lot and grass fatteners, live exporters and bidding online through AuctionsPlus.
"An outstanding line of Limousin cross heifers more than 330kg sold to 250c/kg and future breeder type Angus heifers realised 242c/kg."
