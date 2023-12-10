Farm Weekly
Elite horse show set to return in 2024

December 10 2023 - 12:00pm
Elders WA Elite Horse Sale event co-ordinator Wade Krawzcyk, Elders, Waroona, speaking at the inaugural event in March this year.
The Elders WA Elite Horse Sale weekend will be back, bigger and better, in March 2024.

