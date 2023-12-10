Elite horse show set to return in 2024

The Elders WA Elite Horse Sale weekend will be back, bigger and better, in March 2024.
After the resounding success of the inaugural event earlier this year, which drew crowds from across Australia, the event team is busy working on the next event which will be held at the Murray Regional Equestrian Centre in Coolup.
Elders Waroona territory sales manager and event co-ordinator Wade Krawzcyk said the annual event was conceived this year due to a gap in horse sales in Western Australia.
"The purpose of the Elite Horse Sale is to bring our clients and community together through a common interest and generate sale opportunities," Mr Krawzcyk said.
"We didn't have a similar existing horse sale event in which we could showcase the quality of working horses in WA, so we are delighted to be able to do that."
Last year's sale attracted a top range of premium horses from highly reputable equine studs, suited to mustering, camp drafting and stock work.
Of the 27 horses offered, 24 sold at an average of $20,417 and very solid top price of $52,000.
Next year's event will again have a strong community focus, raising funds for the Royal Flying Doctor Service and Dolly's Dream.
After raising a total of $15,000 for the two charities this year, Mr Krawzcyk is hopeful the March 2024 event will reap a similar result.
Nominations close Friday, December 15.
For a nomination form go to elders.com.au/our- services/buy-and-sell/equine- sales/wa-elite-horse-sale/
