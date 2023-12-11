Full yarding for final store sale of 2023

Producers looking for good quality store cattle should look no further than the Elders Boyanup store cattle sale on Friday, December 15 at 9am.
The Elders South West team is preparing to yard 1400 head of beef and dairy steers and heifers, as well as three Angus breeders and four Angus bulls.
Elders South West livestock manager and sale co-ordinator Michael Carroll said the company would have another full yarding of store cattle for selection for the final store sale of 2023.
"In the beef section we have a good yarding of yearling and weaners coming in with a larger percentage of steers being yarded," Mr Carroll said.
"First cross steers have been hard to come by this year but this month we are putting together a line-up of close to 200 mostly Angus-Friesian steers.
"In the dairy steer run we have a good variety of steers from younger appraisal types to heavy liveweights from reputable vendors.
"With the current store cattle market, now is a good opportunity to restock before the new year."
Beef steers will lead the sale, with one of the biggest vendors in the sale, GM & MA Kilrain, Manjimup, offering a quality line of 100, eight to 10 month old owner-bred Angus steers that weigh from 280kg to 360kg.
Elders Manjimup agent Cameron Harris said the line would be the annual first draft of Kilrain cattle that were based on Gandy Angus bloodlines.
Moorelands Grazing, Boyanup, will offer an older line of 40 Angus steers that are 16 to 18 months old and weigh from 440kg to 480kg.
Capel-based vendors DJ & L Klein will contribute to the beef steer line-up, yarding 32 Murray Grey steers that weighed 400kg to 420kg at 10-12 months old.
Elders Bunbury representative Alex Tunstill said the steers were feedlot suitable.
The Tucker family, KN & JT Tucker, Capel, has four lines in the sale, the first being 17, 10 to 12 month old Angus steers, weighing 400kg to 420kg, and 16 Murray Grey steers weighing 380kg to 400kg at the same age.
"They are silver Murray Greys and both them and the Angus would suit feedlot entry," Mr Tunstill said.
The Capel vendors will also offer 15 Montebeliarde first-cross steers that fit the 12 to 14 month old age bracket, along with a line of 24, 12 to 14 month old Friesian steers.
Also with a line in the first-cross steer yarding is MR & JL Piggott, Yoongarillup, which has nominated 21 Angus-Friesian steers that are 20 to 22 months old.
Elders Busselton agent Jacques Martinson said the steers were bought in and grown out to weigh about 500kg.
L & V Fitzpatrick, Waroona, will offer a large line of 90 first-cross Angus Friesian steers that are eight to 10 months old.
Elders Waroona representative Wade Krawczyk said the steers presented by the Fitzpatrick family were from the first drop of Angus cross calves out of their high performance milking herd.
"The steers are from a single sire joining to Tehama Patriarch F028," Mr Krawczyk said.
"They would suit any grazier looking to target the local beef export market with the breeding focused on high growth and carcase quality.
"They are exceptionally quiet and have had the full range of treatment."
Return vendors, Negus Enterprises, Tutunup, have a line of 15 owner-bred Angus Friesian steers from their locally renowned dairy that are six to eight months old.
Offering a large nomination of dairy steers is Newbrook Investments, Metricup, which is set to offer 130, 12 to 16 month old Friesian steers.
Elders Nannup agent Terry Tarbotton said the steers had been bought in as poddies from previous store sales and grown out.
Another large vendor is Olst Investments, Boyanup, with 100 Friesian steers in the eight to 10 month age bracket to make an appearance.
Mr Tarbotton said Olst Investments bought these steers as calves and have reared and grown them out specifically to be sold in store sales.
Also selling steers in the dairy yarding that have been bought in and grown out is Fortuna Farms, Busselton, which will yard 30, 18 to 20 month old Friesian steers, and MA Stewart & VA Bennet, which is set to yard 35, 16 to 18 month old Friesian steers.
Sale regulars CA Panetta, Harvey, will present 50 young Friesian calves from their professional calf rearing operation.
The steer calves are aged six to eight months and Elders Collie/Brunswick agent Craig Martin said the calves were quiet and have been vaccinated with 5in1 and Piliguard, received Multimin and drenched.
Rounding out the sale will be a feature offering of four Angus bulls from Mervyn and Jane-Anne Williams, Willarty Angus stud, Coolup.
The quiet APRE registered rising two-year-old grassfed bulls are semen tested and received 7in1 vaccine, Pestiguard, Multimin, Cobalife and drenched with Eprinex.
Three of the bulls are sired by Sheron Farm N14 and the other by Little Meadows Q23 and mostly out of ex-Yarramup stud cows.
Mr Martin said the Willarty stud was registered in 2017 and had been selling bulls into the local market and the offering of bulls was an opportunity to expose their bulls to the wider public.
