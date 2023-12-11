Farm Weekly
Full yarding for final store sale of 2023

By By Kyah Peeti & Kane Chatfield
December 11 2023 - 2:00pm
Willarty Angus, Coolup, will offer four rising two-year-old Angus bulls at the Elders final store cattle sale of the year at Boyanup on Friday, December 15, commencing at 9am.
Producers looking for good quality store cattle should look no further than the Elders Boyanup store cattle sale on Friday, December 15 at 9am.

