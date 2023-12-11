Initial candidates unveiled for grain handler director elections

The Candidate Assessment Panel (CAP) process has been completed for the 2024 CBH Group Member Director Elections, with three candidates proceeding to seek re-election.
Three director positions are open for nomination, one in each of Districts 1, 3 and 5, with the CAP process candidates seeking re-election being Gareth Rowe, Walkaway, District 1, Natalie Browning, Kondinin, District 3 and Simon Stead, Esperance, District 5.
The CAP is a three-person, majority independent panel comprising a CBH member director and two members external to CBH and respected in the field of governance - Terry Agnew and Suzanne Ardagh.
While all candidates are strongly encouraged to participate in the CAP process, it is only mandatory for incumbent directors.
Nominations are now open for candidates for the 2024 Member Director Elections who wish to nominate outside of the CAP process.
Eligible candidates have until 12pm on Wednesday, January 3 to lodge their nomination.
The upcoming elections will be conducted by the Western Australian Electoral Commission (WAEC).
CBH grower members with an interest in standing for election outside of the CAP process as a director can apply for an information pack and nomination form for the 2024 elections from WAEC returning officer Katherine Williams on 9214 0426 or nominations@waec.wa.gov.au
Candidates are not required to have their main growing interests in the district in which they intend to nominate for election.
CBH is providing members with the option to vote online for the 2024 elections,.
All eligible members will still receive paper voting packs in the mail, so they can choose if they would like to vote electronically or manually.
Votes will be counted immediately after the close of poll at 10am on Monday, February 19.
