Initial candidates unveiled for grain handler director elections

December 11 2023 - 3:00pm
Gareth Rowe, Walkaway, is seeking re-election as a director of CBH.
The Candidate Assessment Panel (CAP) process has been completed for the 2024 CBH Group Member Director Elections, with three candidates proceeding to seek re-election.

