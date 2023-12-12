Farm Weekly
One-two herbicide punch proves better for Prestons

December 12 2023 - 11:00am
Bayer Crop Science Geraldton and Mid West WA territory business manager Courtney Humphrey and grower Bob Preston pictured assessing annual ryegrass numbers, particularly near crop furrows where the traditional pre-emergent application of trifluralin herbicide has been used in wheat on the Prestons property.
A move to wider seeding row spacings allowing higher application rates of pre-emergent herbicides to be utilised - and the addition of a new herbicide strategy has proved a powerful one-two punch in the tough fight against weeds for the Preston family, in the northern Wheatbelt.

