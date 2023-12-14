Farm Weekly
Pleas to fix crumbling southern school

December 15 2023 - 10:00am
Esperance P & C president Michelle Handley said the Esperance SHS south wing consists of structures built in the 1960s which have numerous issues such as leaking roofs.
Calls for comprehensive upgrades at Esperance Senior High School are continuing to grow louder, as it's been revealed students and teachers are being forced to work from dilapidated buildings, some of which had been slated for demolition in 2001 due to their condition.

