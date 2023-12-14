Elders Springing Heifer Sale delivers some good results

Values topped at $3500 at this years Elders Springing Heifer Sale at Boyanup last week for a pen of six PTIC Hereford-Friesian heifers syncro AI mated to a Limousin bull to calve from January 20 to February 9, 2024, offered by KS & EN Roberts & Co, Elgin and purchased by the Dunnet family, OM Dunnet & Co, Nannup. With the top-priced pen of heifers were Jaymon Dunnet (left), Teagan McGregor, Kerrie and Kim Dunnet, OM Dunnet & Co, Elders South West livestock manager and sale co-ordinator Michael Carroll, vendors Loretta and Michael Roberts and Elders Boyanup representative and sale co-ordinator Alex Roberts.