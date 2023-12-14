Farm Weekly
Home/Beef

Elders Springing Heifer Sale delivers some good results

By Kane Chatfield and Kyah Peeti
December 14 2023 - 11:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Values topped at $3500 at this years Elders Springing Heifer Sale at Boyanup last week for a pen of six PTIC Hereford-Friesian heifers syncro AI mated to a Limousin bull to calve from January 20 to February 9, 2024, offered by KS & EN Roberts & Co, Elgin and purchased by the Dunnet family, OM Dunnet & Co, Nannup. With the top-priced pen of heifers were Jaymon Dunnet (left), Teagan McGregor, Kerrie and Kim Dunnet, OM Dunnet & Co, Elders South West livestock manager and sale co-ordinator Michael Carroll, vendors Loretta and Michael Roberts and Elders Boyanup representative and sale co-ordinator Alex Roberts.
Values topped at $3500 at this years Elders Springing Heifer Sale at Boyanup last week for a pen of six PTIC Hereford-Friesian heifers syncro AI mated to a Limousin bull to calve from January 20 to February 9, 2024, offered by KS & EN Roberts & Co, Elgin and purchased by the Dunnet family, OM Dunnet & Co, Nannup. With the top-priced pen of heifers were Jaymon Dunnet (left), Teagan McGregor, Kerrie and Kim Dunnet, OM Dunnet & Co, Elders South West livestock manager and sale co-ordinator Michael Carroll, vendors Loretta and Michael Roberts and Elders Boyanup representative and sale co-ordinator Alex Roberts.

Highlights in the WA beef industry have been few and far between in recent times, however the Elders Springing Heifer Sale last Friday delivered a positive outcome.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest WA news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.

Help