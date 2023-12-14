Elliott family wins annual Silver Calf judging

AWN Livestock again hosted the sixth annual WA Charolais Society Silver Calf weaner competition, which was incorporated into this year's Annual Pinjarra and Districts Weaner Sale at the Muchea Livestock Centre trade sale on Monday.
There were a number of quality Charolais sired steer and heifer pens in the sale that proudly represented the Charolais breed that was predominantly made up of entrants from Pinjarra region and surrounds.
Entrants involved in this year's competition had to select a minimum of six of their best Charolais sired steers or heifers for the AWN Livestock sale.
The nominated cattle were judged out of 100 points each, based on evenness, shape/muscling, presentation, judge's discretion and temperament.
Silver calf weaner competition judge Jamie Davies, Kalgrains, Wannamal, said the competition attracted some very good quality steers and heifers that presented very well.
"The entrants were all very even and had good thickness and depth about them," Mr Davies said.
"It was a very close competition."
Winning the champion pen of Charolais sired steers was the Elliott family, GJ Elliott, North Dandalup, which also took out the grand champion pen of Charolais sired calves sash.
The steers from pen 39 achieved a score of 91, which included seven steers that weighed an average of 405 kilograms and later sold in the sale for $1028 at 254c/kg.
Mr Davies said this pen was very even and had great shape.
"I picked these steers because they had good muscle, depth and length, as well as being very quiet," Mr Davies said.
A pen of heifers offered by the Campbell family, AS & M Campbell, Keysbrook, was sashed with the champion pen of Charolais sired heifers ribbon this year.
It contained eight heifers which achieved $727 and 230c/kg in the sale and weighed an average of 316kg, finishing on 90 points.
Mr Davies said the line of heifers was very well-shaped.
"The heifers were very even and well-tempered and were nice and deep with good length," he said.
The Elliott family went on to be second in both the Charolais sired steers and heifer competitions.
The second place steer pen achieved 90 points for nine head that weighed an average 383kg and sold for $980 at 256c/kg later in the sale.
The Elliott family's pen of nine heifers in second place on 89 points weighed an average of 366kg and achieved 238c/kg and $872 in the sale.
