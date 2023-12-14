Elliott family wins annual Silver Calf judging

Winning the Champion pen of Charolais sired steers and Grand Champion pen of Charolais sired calves was the Elliott family, GJ Elliott, North Dandalup. With the pen of seven steers that sold for $1028 at 254c/kg was Zoetis representative and sponsor Jarvis Polglaze (left), competition sponsor and Delta Ag business development manager Animal Health WA Darren Hendry, David Ellis, Kooyong Charolais stud, AWN Livestock representative Daniel Jones and Virbac central WA area sales manager and sponsor Kylie Meloury.