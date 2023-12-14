Farm Weekly
Home/Beef

Elliott family wins annual Silver Calf judging

By Kyah Peeti
December 14 2023 - 2:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Winning the Champion pen of Charolais sired steers and Grand Champion pen of Charolais sired calves was the Elliott family, GJ Elliott, North Dandalup. With the pen of seven steers that sold for $1028 at 254c/kg was Zoetis representative and sponsor Jarvis Polglaze (left), competition sponsor and Delta Ag business development manager Animal Health WA Darren Hendry, David Ellis, Kooyong Charolais stud, AWN Livestock representative Daniel Jones and Virbac central WA area sales manager and sponsor Kylie Meloury.
Winning the Champion pen of Charolais sired steers and Grand Champion pen of Charolais sired calves was the Elliott family, GJ Elliott, North Dandalup. With the pen of seven steers that sold for $1028 at 254c/kg was Zoetis representative and sponsor Jarvis Polglaze (left), competition sponsor and Delta Ag business development manager Animal Health WA Darren Hendry, David Ellis, Kooyong Charolais stud, AWN Livestock representative Daniel Jones and Virbac central WA area sales manager and sponsor Kylie Meloury.

AWN Livestock again hosted the sixth annual WA Charolais Society Silver Calf weaner competition, which was incorporated into this year's Annual Pinjarra and Districts Weaner Sale at the Muchea Livestock Centre trade sale on Monday.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest WA news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.