Farm Weekly
Home/News

Consistency the key for regular WAMMCO winners

December 14 2023 - 6:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Craig (left), Rachael and Peter Jensen in front of their oaten silage which will form the basis of feedlot diets especially for growing ewe lambs that are placed in the feedlot each autumn. The Jensen family was the WAMMCO Producer of the Month winner for September.
Craig (left), Rachael and Peter Jensen in front of their oaten silage which will form the basis of feedlot diets especially for growing ewe lambs that are placed in the feedlot each autumn. The Jensen family was the WAMMCO Producer of the Month winner for September.

Consistency of farming practices led to Pingaring producers, Peter, Isla, Craig and Rachael Jensen continuing their success in winning their fifth WAMMCO Producer of the Month title in September after winning their first in April 2005.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest WA news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.