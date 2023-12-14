Plenty of Christmas cheer at Elders past employees lunch

Elders Past Employees Association (EPEA) last week held its annual Christmas lunch at RAAFA, Bull Creek.
For the first time, EPEA members were able to bring a partner or guest to the end-of-year event, something that has been in place for a couple of years at the group's McTaggarts', Gingin, farm visit and at its Albany lunch each November.
As a result, numbers at RAAFA swelled to almost 100 in attendance, which included new members Cedric Smith and his wife Mary, Leeming and Yvonne Hickling and her husband Geoff, Bicton.
As EPEA president Mike Walter said "our partners were instrumental in allowing us to do our jobs and their contributions and support often went unnoticed and unthanked".
"Hopefully today makes up for that to a degree,'' Mr Walter said.
"In this ever-changing world, family remains one of the important constants in our lives."
Mr Walter also welcomed recently appointed Elders State general manager WA, Matt Ericsson who spoke about Elders' ongoing investment in the regions.
"It speaks volumes for Elders that they are bringing homegrown talent up through the ranks into these important roles," Mr Walter said.
Mr Ericsson joined Elders at age 22.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.