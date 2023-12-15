Farm Weekly
Home/News

FMIA honours John Henchy with student award

By Wendy Gould
December 15 2023 - 11:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
FM&IA executive officer Ken Brown (left), with guest speaker Cancer Council of WA, KNOW workplace cancer senior co-ordinator Matt Govorko and FM&IA chairman Brad Forrester.
FM&IA executive officer Ken Brown (left), with guest speaker Cancer Council of WA, KNOW workplace cancer senior co-ordinator Matt Govorko and FM&IA chairman Brad Forrester.

THIS year's Farm Machinery & Industry Association annual general meeting, at Mandoon Estate, Caversham, was one of mixed emotions.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest WA news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.

Help