Farm Weekly
Home/News

Crucial Episode 3 report withheld

Tamara Hooper
By Tamara Hooper
Updated December 15 2023 - 1:48pm, first published 10:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Crucial Episode 3 report withheld
Crucial Episode 3 report withheld

In what has been described by members of the industry as incredibly disappointing the live sheep export supply chain analysis report conducted by Episode 3 (EP3) has been withheld from the public and labelled a cabinet document.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Tamara Hooper

Tamara Hooper

Journalist

Journalist with Farm Weekly newspaper WA.

Local News

Get the latest WA news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.