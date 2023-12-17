Enter now to win the Gingin Glamours

Farm Weekly
By Kane Chatfield
December 17 2023 - 11:00am
The Edwards family, Plain Grazing Company, Beermullah (via Gingin), will be supplying the Gingin Glamours 10 Angus heifers for the 17th annual Farm Weekly win 10 Angus heifers competition for 2023/24. With some of the Edwards familys Angus cows and early April 2023-drop Angus calves were WA Angus Society promotions officer Mark Hattingh (left), WA Angus Society newsletter co-ordinator Jessica Dewar, Farm Weekly business development and sales manager Wendy Gould and Brett Edwards, Plain Grazing Company.
It's that exciting time of the year again to announce the suppliers of the Angus heifers for the 2023/24 edition of the annual Farm Weekly win 10 Angus heifers competition.

