Beef steer lines sell to $1028 at Muchea Livestock Centre

By Kyah Peeti
December 17 2023 - 3:00pm
Sale vendors Bryden and Bruce Campbell, AS & M Campbell & Son, Keysbrook, with a pen of eight Charolais heifers they offered, that weighed 316kg and returned $727 and 230c/kg later in the sale.
AWN Livestock hosted the 22nd annual Pinjarra and Districts Weaner Sale again this year, at the Muchea Livestock Centre on Monday, which saw quality lines peak at a high of $1028.

