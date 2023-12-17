Beef steer lines sell to $1028 at Muchea Livestock Centre

AWN Livestock hosted the 22nd annual Pinjarra and Districts Weaner Sale again this year, at the Muchea Livestock Centre on Monday, which saw quality lines peak at a high of $1028.
The offering consisted of Angus, Murray Grey and Euro-cross breeds, as well as an exceptional Charolais yarding, which was again incororated into the annual WA Charolais Society Silver Calf Weaner Competition this year.
The line-up was just shy of 550 good quality weaner steers and heifers that were presented by the AWN Livestock team, which was made up of 342 steers and 180 heifers that were incorporated into the Muchea's weekly trade cattle sale.
Lotfeeders, butchers and graziers were all actively bidding on the quality cattle on display from the rail, and although slightly weakened market and seasonal conditions, as well as a much smaller yarding saw prices back on last year's sale, the sale still attracted numerous buyers and had a positive tone throughout.
Steers sold from 150-266 cents per kilogram, topping at $1028, while heifers made 120-240c/kg and made to a top of $872.
Topping the beef steer line was a pen of seven Charolais that weighed 406kg, offered by GJ Elliot, North Dandalup, which was knocked down to Central Stockcare for the top price of $1028 at 254c/kg.
The account went on to buy two heavier Charolais cross steer pens from the Elliot family, paying $980 and 256c/kg for nine weighing 383kg and seven at 262c/kg weighing 368kg that made $963.
Central Stockcare also found a pen of Charolais cross steers from Venn Pastoral Co appealing when it bid to 250c/kg and $1006 for four that weighed 403kg, and continued their buying streak adding four more pens to their books.
Caris Park Grazing, Pinjarra, was also a prominent buyer in the steer run, securing five pens of steers, which included the top 266c/kg liveweight price pen of five Angus steers, weighing 310kg from KJ & C Kerse, North Dandalup, for $825.
Harvey Beef bought a pen of the Kerse family's Angus steers for $909 at 256c/kg, which was for seven head that weighed 355kg.
GJ Elliot, North Dandalup, offered eight lines of steers, one in particular containing two Angus Charolais cross weighing 405kg, which proved to be sought after by Harvey Beef when they bid to 252c/kg and $1021.
Harvey Beef continued on to purchase a pen of five Angus cross steers for $928 from DJ & DJ Marwick, Popanyinning, weighing 422kg at 220c/kg.
Central Stockcare set the top price of $872 in the heifer line-up, when it bid to a top of 238c/kg for nine Charolais heifers offered by GJ Elliot that weighed 366kg.
Central Stockcare also won the highest liveweight bid at 240c/kg which was for six Morrisvale Livestock Services heifers weighing 363kg for $871.
The account later added multiple lines of heifers from the offering, which included a pen of three Simmental cross heifers from Mosterts Dairy Pty Ltd, Keysbrook, which achieved $739 at 192c/kg.
Livestock Shipping Services (LSS) was a notable buyer in the heifer run, purchasing two lines from AS & M Campbell & Son, Keysbrook.
LSS paid $736 for seven Charolais cross heifers that weighed 326kg at 226c/kg and $727 for eight Charolais cross that weighed 316kg and returned 230c/kg.
Targeting the similar weight range, LSS continued to buy a pen of six Charolais cross weighing 331kg from Venn Pastoral Co at 220c/kg and $729.
The Meat Machine, Maddington, was a retail butcher buyer that was prominent throughout the heifer offering, purchasing five pens throughout the sale to a top of $626, which was for an Angus heifer weighing 348kg from Venn Pastoral Co that was knocked down at 180c/kg.
Denmark Beef picked up three pens in the yarding, paying the high of $659 for nine Angus heifers weighing 284kg that returned 232c/kg to KW & MM Hicks, North Dandalup.
The Denmark account rounded out their sales with two pens of Angus heifers from Rima Poultry Trust, Nowergup, being seven heifers weighing 302kg that made $629 and 208c/kg and five heifers that sold for 220c/kg, weighing 282kg at $621.
What the agent said:
AWN Livestock cattle manager Phil Petricevich said it was one of the largest crowds he has seen at the Muchea Livestock Centre for many years.
"As a result I thought the sale had a real positive tone right the way through," Mr Petricevich said.
"Obviously prices are nowhere near where they were 12 months ago, but there were a lot of people trying to secure cattle which is a good sign."
Mr Petricevich said despite a tough season, he thought the yarding was of a very high standard, particularly the Charolais cattle.
"The vendors are to be congratulated for their presentation," he said.
