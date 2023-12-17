Farm Weekly
Home/Machinery
Free

Winner's package bolstered by LANDBOSS 800D side-by-side

December 17 2023 - 12:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Boekeman Machinery dealer principal Stuart Boekeman (left) and Dowerin branch manager Peter Crippen, with Farm Weekly business development and sales manager Wendy Gould and a LANDBOSS 800D side-by-side vehicle, part of this years annual Angus heifer competition prize. Vehicle for illustration purposes only.
Boekeman Machinery dealer principal Stuart Boekeman (left) and Dowerin branch manager Peter Crippen, with Farm Weekly business development and sales manager Wendy Gould and a LANDBOSS 800D side-by-side vehicle, part of this years annual Angus heifer competition prize. Vehicle for illustration purposes only.

The increasing popularity of side-by-side vehicles for safety, comfort and convenience is expected to help drive an even higher level of interest in this year's Farm Weekly / WA Angus Breeders WIN 10 Angus Heifers and Boekeman Machinery & Mojo Motorcycles Pty Ltd LANDBOSS 800D side-by-side vehicle competition.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest WA news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.