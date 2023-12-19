How do you prefer to hear about the latest trial results and discussions on a topic specific to your business?
Over the past 12 months, Corrigin Farm Improvement Group (CFIG) has stepped out of the office and stood behind the camera for the first time to film two engaging and informative videos relating to CFIG projects.
Executive officer Veronika Crouch was also involved in a third video, produced by the Grains Research and Development Corporation (GRDC), that discusses the preliminary findings of an organic soil amelioration project that has just concluded.
For these videos, CFIG spoke to the best in the business to bring growers and the wider agricultural community the latest information and advice.
To view: search the YouTube channel @CFIG_AG
Boosting the potential of acidic soils
Now harvest is winding down for another season, were you taking note of less-productive patches and wondering how to get more from your challenging soils next season?
In 2021, CFIG started a trial to investigate boosting the potential of acidic soils with combined gypsum and lime applications.
At the end of the two-year trial, CFIG created a video to discuss the use of gypsum and lime on certain Wheatbelt soil types to boost productivity, in addition to combining the two applications and any constraints or benefits to doing so.
CFIG spoke to Department of Primary Industries and Regional Development (DPIRD) principal research scientist Ed Barrett-Lennard and CSBP senior agronomist James Easton about different Wheatbelt soil constraints, the latest research on the boosting productivity of these challenging soils and how gypsum, lime, or both, could be the key to unlocking a soil's growing potential.
This project was supported by the Smart Farms Small Grants program, through funding from the Australian Government's Landcare program.
To watch: go to https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=J67SKDVWQMQ
