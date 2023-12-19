Nutrien agronomists plan 2024 season

Nutrien Ag Solutions last week held its annual agronomy conference at Trade Winds Hotel, Fremantle.
It provided a chance to review the year that was and plan for the 2024 growing season and included in-house and off-site visits, with sustainability and farm emissions profiles high on the agenda.
An informal buffet dinner as part of the agenda allowed staff from across the state to catch up and compare notes in a relaxed setting.
