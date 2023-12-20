Corrigin Farm Improvement Group produce new videos for better soils

How do you prefer to hear about the latest trial results and discussions on a topic specific to your business?
Written report?
Podcast?
Videos?
Over the past 12 months, Corrigin Farm Improvement Group (CFIG) has stepped out of the office and stood behind the camera for the first time to film two engaging and informative videos relating to CFIG projects.
Executive officer Veronika Crouch was also involved in a third video, produced by the Grains Research and Development Corporation (GRDC), that discusses the preliminary findings of an organic soil amelioration project that has just concluded.
For these videos, CFIG spoke to the best in the business to bring growers and the wider agricultural community the latest information and advice.
Banded soil moisture retention technology
This project and subsequent informative video, conducted in collaboration with West Midlands Group, aims to demonstrate to growers that using soil wetter technology at seeding time on a range of soil types will increase crop emergence percentages.
It may also improve growers' soil water use, herbicide efficacy, nutrient cycling and economic resilience.
Through viewing this video, growers will be able to better determine if there is potential for increased soil water use, herbicide efficacy and increased biomass to drive future resilient crop production in a drying climate.
CFIG has produced this tool to help growers determine the benefits of using soil wetter technologies in their farming systems.
It presents key management practice messages, including rates, associated costs, crop emergence percentages and weed control and general grower observations to encourage grower discussion.
CFIG spoke to industry leaders such as DPIRD research scientist and canola development officer Jackie Bucat, SACOA regional manager Damon Fleay and SLR field research and extension chief executive officer Michael Lamond for their expert insights into the subject.
This project was supported by the Department of Agriculture, Fisheries and Forestry through funding from the Australian Government's Future Drought Fund and NRM Drought Resilience grants.
To watch: Go to https://youtu.be/FyyiMpc8TRw
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.