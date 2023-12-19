Farm Weekly
Home/News

Major 192,629 acre Western Australian grain farm hits the market

Mark Phelps
By Mark Phelps
Updated December 19 2023 - 2:22pm, first published 2:11pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
FarmBuy Real Estate
Major 77,954 hectare Western Australian grain growing operation Merredin Farms has hit the market. Picture supplied
Major 77,954 hectare Western Australian grain growing operation Merredin Farms has hit the market. Picture supplied

Major 77,954 hectare (192,629 acre) Western Australian grain growing operation Merredin Farms has hit the market, with price expectations heading towards $200 million.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Mark Phelps

Mark Phelps

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest WA news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.