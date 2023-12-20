Bushfire activity in the shires of Toodyay, Pingelly and Manjimup

Multiple bushfire advice warnings have been issued in Western Australia's regional areas.
A bushfire emergency warning is in place for people in an area bounded by Julimar Road to the north, Harders Chitty Road to the east and south and Parkland Drive to the west in West Toodyay and Julimar in the Shire of Toodyay.
A bushfire watch and act is in place for people in an area west of the Pingelly townsite bound by Page Road, North Wandering Road and North Banister-Pingelly Road in parts of West Pingelly in the Shire of Pingelly.
A bushfire watch and act is in place for people bounded by Gumnut Road and Richardson Road to the south, Tattenham Road and Pemberton-Northcliffe Road to the east, Malimup track to the west and Barker Road to the north in parts of Callcup, Crowea and Meerup in the Shire of Manjimup.
Last updated: 12:28pm (20-12-23)
